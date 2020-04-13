[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2806

A Couple More Years - Dr. Hook

#2807

Breathless - Jerry Lee Lewis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zr7yx8CoTpI

#2808

Come And Grow Old With Me In Colorado - Tom Paxton

#2809

Dirt Road Blues - Bob Dylan

#2810

Epitaph on Queen Caroline - Strawhead

#2811

For Those About To Rock - AC/DC

#2812

Galveston – Glen Campbell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0nMPVwdmjk
(2001, Live performance at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with Lyrics)

#2813

Heartless - The Weeknd

#2814

If It Be Your Will – The Webb Sisters and Leonard Cohen Live in London

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_XcMAGZjuY

#2815

Jokerman - Bob Dylan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1XSvsFgvWr0

#2816

Keep A-Knockin’ (But You Can’t Come In) – Little Richard (1957)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYr7I4gOSXk

#2817

Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat - Bob Dylan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOCYQtrm19s

#2818

Memories – Leonard Cohen (1979)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0fV_-hcdCI (Live on German TV)
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-memories-lyrics

(not the same as #963 by DaveM)

#2819

No More Lovin - Bo Diddley

#2820

On That Day – Leonard Cohen

https://www.metrolyrics.com/on-that-day-lyrics-leonard-cohen.html (lyrics)

#2821

People of the Sun - Rage Against the Machine

#2822

Quality Street - Van Morrison

#2823

RoboCop · Kanye West

#2824

Six String Orchestra - Harry Chapin

#2825

Through The Wire - Kanye West