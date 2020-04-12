[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2767

Nobody’s Lonesome for Me - Hank Williams

#2768

Old England Turned New - Strawhead

#2769

Pagan Baby - Creedence Clearwater Revival

#2770

Questions and Answers - Biffy Clyro

#2771

Rising Sun (The) - Hanggai (Mongolian folk rock band)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhkeqeUX4tk

Check it out! :slightly_smiling_face:

#2772

Sold A Hammer To The Pentagon - Tom Paxton

#2773

T’es Beau, Tu Sais - Edith Piaf

#2774

Unquiet Grave (The) - The Dubliners

#2775

Vast Grassland (The) - Hanggai (Mongolian folk rock band)

#2776

Witch of Wookey - Strawhead

#2777

Xiger Xiger - Hanggai (Compilation of a Mongolian folk rock band concerts)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_RR_D3uses

#2778

Ye Jacobites by Name - The Corries

#2779

Zipfel Eini, Zipfel Aussi - Alpensepp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Nx2hP468Uw

#2780

Anthem – Leonard Cohen (London 2008, w/lyrics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wRYjtvIYK0

#2781

Ballad om briggen Blue Bird av Hull - Sven-Bertil Taube (Swedish)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slaQ5MAOMEE

This version is my favorite of this Swedish ballad that is based on a true story. There is no English version so I’ll give the essential details of the end:

The story tells how the “Blue Bird” foundered on Christmas Eve 1872 and when the crew jumped off the ship how the sailors were rescued by the pilot Stranne the Elder who then finds out that his son Karl Stranne was a crew member on that ship:

With the crew safe in his cabin, Stranne gets to know the ship’s name and exclaims "God in heaven, but where’s my son? (The storm thundered around the cabin and yard.) And the captain got up, he was gray, he was weak. Barely his words was heard when he said with a shaky voice to his host: “Karl was tied to the helm and forgotten on board!”

#2782

C’mon Everybody – Eddie Cochran (1958)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LRjlZ8x2uQM

#2783

Desperado - Eagles (TB in #547)

Desolation Row - Bob Dylan

#2784

Everybody Knows – Leonard Cohen

https://leonardcohen.com/video/everybody-knows

(not the same as TB - #574)

#2785

Follow Me Up To Carlow · Young Dubliners

#2786

Gabriel’s Message – Sting

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DpCJY6QEMI