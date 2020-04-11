Ballad om briggen Blue Bird av Hull - Sven-Bertil Taube (Swedish)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=slaQ5MAOMEE

This version is my favorite of this Swedish ballad that is based on a true story. There is no English version so I’ll give the essential details of the end:

The story tells how the “Blue Bird” foundered on Christmas Eve 1872 and when the crew jumped off the ship how the sailors were rescued by the pilot Stranne the Elder who then finds out that his son Karl Stranne was a crew member on that ship:

With the crew safe in his cabin, Stranne gets to know the ship’s name and exclaims "God in heaven, but where’s my son? (The storm thundered around the cabin and yard.) And the captain got up, he was gray, he was weak. Barely his words was heard when he said with a shaky voice to his host: “Karl was tied to the helm and forgotten on board!”