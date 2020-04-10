[GAME] Song titles A-Z

U Make Me Sick - Holychild

Van Dieman’s Land - Strawhead

When You’re Hot, You’re Hot- Jerry Reed

Xanadu - Electric Light Orchestra

You Da One - Rihanna

Zeze - Kodak Black

Anthem (Chess) - Tommy Körberg (the original recording)

A comment: Excellent, powerful, brilliant; Benny’s smile at the end says it all!

Bank Crash (The) - Strawhead

Corey’s Coming - Harry Chapin

Don’t Stop The Music - Rihanna

Evacuation - Tom Paxton

Foggy Dew - The Young Dubliners

1 Like
Guadalajara – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBy66bXeTSQ

Hi-Heel Sneakers - Elvis Presley

Totally out of character. :rofl:

I am… I said – Neil Diamond (1976)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxDyXK93o6g

James I and the Tinker - Strawhead

Kissin’ Cousins – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm_hdQN8AWU

Listen To Me - Buddy Holly

Missing You (The) - Tom Paxton

Nobody’s Lonesome for Me - Hank Williams