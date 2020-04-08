Did You Hear John Hurt? - Tom Paxton
Did You Hear John Hurt? - Tom Paxton
Every Little Thing - The Barefoot Movement
Fools Paradise - Buddy Holly
Golden Lights - Twinkle
Hate To See You Go - The Rolling Stones
I Lost My Heart On A 747 - Tom Paxton
Jailhouse Rock - Jerry Lee Lewis
Hall of Fame:
Tom Paxton — 50 times
ABBA — 150 times
Kevin Barry - The Wolfe Tones
Lawdy Papa - The Barefoot Movement
Morning Again - Tom Paxton
I still have a list of over 200 Strawhead tracks
Nelson or the True Blue - Strawhead
One Million Lawyers - Tom Paxton
Parker the Delegate - Strawhead
Queen (The) - Lady Gaga
Rising Of The Moon - The Dubliners
She Came In Through The Bathroom Window - The Beatles
The Town I Loved So Well - The Dubliners
U Make Me Sick - Holychild
Van Dieman’s Land - Strawhead
When You’re Hot, You’re Hot- Jerry Reed