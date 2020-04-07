Every Time - Tom Paxton
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Fogarty’s Cove - Stan Rogers
Guysborough Train - Stan Rogers
Hold On To Me Babe - Tom Paxton
I’m The Man That Built The Bridges - Tom Paxton
Juice of the Barley - Val Doonican
King of the Road - Val Doonican
Last Thing On My Mind (Parody) - Tom Paxton
My Lady’s a Wild Flying Dove - Tom Paxton
Now I’m Easy - Eric Bogle
One Small Star - Eric Bogle
Park Bar Song - Gaberlunzie
Dang!
Quit - Cashmere Cat
Road Runner - Bo Diddley
Say Man - Bo Diddley
Two Words - Kanye West
Ultralight Beam - Kanye West
Vintage Clothes - Paul McCartney
War Correspondent (The) - Eric Bogle
Xtralovable · Prince