While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
1 Like
Xenophobia - Denver Harbor
1 Like
You’ve Got the Love - Florence + the Machine
Zoological Gardens (The) - The Dubliners
An Epigram on the Death of Charles II - Strawhead
Beaver the Believer - Richard Digance
Christmas Remembers - Richard Digance
1 Like
Don’t Be Rude To A Rhinoceros - Tom Paxton
Every Time - Tom Paxton
1 Like
Fogarty’s Cove - Stan Rogers
Guysborough Train - Stan Rogers
1 Like
Hold On To Me Babe - Tom Paxton
I’m The Man That Built The Bridges - Tom Paxton
1 Like
Juice of the Barley - Val Doonican
King of the Road - Val Doonican
1 Like
Last Thing On My Mind (Parody) - Tom Paxton
My Lady’s a Wild Flying Dove - Tom Paxton
1 Like
Now I’m Easy - Eric Bogle
One Small Star - Eric Bogle
1 Like
Park Bar Song - Gaberlunzie