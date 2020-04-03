Off Topic:

The rules are what they have always been. There is no need to create a new rule to deal with the issue of a lack of titles for “X”, because it has never been against the rules to post duplicates. That was spelt out in response to a previous query of yours.

Most of us playing like to challenge ourselves to find unused titles, but it is not a requirement.

The only requirement is that you post alphabetically, in accordance with the OP.