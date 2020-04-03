Cod Liver Oil - Val Doonican
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Don’t Tell I, Tell 'Ee - The Wurzles
Ettrick Lady - The Corries
From A Buick - Bob Dylan
Not at all, the letter sequence makes it a civilized list.
give me just a little smile - Bob Marley
He’s a Rich Man Now - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Idiot (The) - Stan Rogers
Well in the post to which you referred, I changed
“No Fun” to “Bo Bun”.
Because of a relaxation of the rules we are now
allowing dyslexic posting to be introduced.
coothead
Off Topic:
The rules are what they have always been. There is no need to create a new rule to deal with the issue of a lack of titles for “X”, because it has never been against the rules to post duplicates. That was spelt out in response to a previous query of yours.
Most of us playing like to challenge ourselves to find unused titles, but it is not a requirement.
The only requirement is that you post alphabetically, in accordance with the OP.
Jailbait - Motörhead
I’m on track now?
Kelvin Grove - The Corries
Luck Of The Irish (The) - John Lennon & Yoko Ono
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRXiz8_5F6g
Mary Ellen Carter (The) - Stan Rogers
Currently our family anthem for this crisis. The strains of “Rise again! Rise again!” can frequently be heard around the house.
Notre Dame de Paris - Edith Piaf
Oldest Swinger In Town (The) - Fred Wedlock
Pick Up - Bonobo
Quiet Houses - Fleet Foxes
Ready Teddy - Buddy Holly
School’s Out - Alice Cooper
T’es Beau, Tu Sais - Edith Piaf
(I’ll never get tired listening to her!)