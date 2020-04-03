[GAME] Song titles A-Z

At Last I’m Ready For Christmas - Stan Rogers

Bo Bun - The Stooges

A game with no rules ceases to be a game. :rolleyes:
In this case, it will just become an unordered list. :taped:

Cod Liver Oil - Val Doonican

Don’t Tell I, Tell 'Ee - The Wurzles

Ettrick Lady - The Corries

From A Buick - Bob Dylan

Not at all, the letter sequence makes it a civilized list.

give me just a little smile - Bob Marley

He’s a Rich Man Now - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra

Idiot (The) - Stan Rogers

Well in the post to which you referred, I changed
“No Fun” to “Bo Bun”. :rofl:
Because of a relaxation of the rules we are now
allowing dyslexic posting to be introduced. :wonky:

Off Topic:

The rules are what they have always been. There is no need to create a new rule to deal with the issue of a lack of titles for “X”, because it has never been against the rules to post duplicates. That was spelt out in response to a previous query of yours.

Most of us playing like to challenge ourselves to find unused titles, but it is not a requirement.

The only requirement is that you post alphabetically, in accordance with the OP.

Jailbait - Motörhead

I’m on track now? :upside_down_face:

Kelvin Grove - The Corries

Luck Of The Irish (The) - John Lennon & Yoko Ono
Mary Ellen Carter (The) - Stan Rogers

Currently our family anthem for this crisis. The strains of “Rise again! Rise again!” can frequently be heard around the house. smile

Notre Dame de Paris - Edith Piaf

Oldest Swinger In Town (The) - Fred Wedlock

Pick Up - Bonobo

Quiet Houses - Fleet Foxes

Ready Teddy - Buddy Holly

