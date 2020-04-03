I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jenWdylTtzs
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Jeannie C. (The) - Stan Rogers
Kapitän, Der - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9M_ZTLrpB8
Lock-Keeper - Stan Rogers
Mon Manege A Moi - Edith Piaf
Night Guard - Stan Rogers
Only A Northern Song - The Beatles
Pharisee - Stan Rogers
(No prizes for guessing what I’m listening to … )
Quello Che Conta - Luigi Tenco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8lB7QXKtew
Would never cross my mind.
But when you mention it, me too.
Rolling Down To Old Maui - Stan Rogers
Rockland - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne5SBX2Gq1U
(This Norwegian group is now one of my favorites. Discovered thanks to this game thread. Thank you @gandalf458!)
She Don’t Like the Fish - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Tiny Fish For Japan - Stan Rogers
Uptown - Roy Orbison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_k0dIJRJj4
coothead
We Can Work it Out - The Beatles
XXX’s And OOO’s - Trisha Yearwood
“X” song titles are becoming extremely thin on the ground.
Are there contingency plans for it to be removed from the game?
coothead
Yo, Ho, Ho, and a Bottle of Rum!! - Craig Toungate
Well, here’s the thing, guys, it’s a game. Many of us (me in particular) have made mistakes - missed a letter, duplicated a song, posted in the wrong order - and that tonne of bricks is still standing.
Let’s just leave it to individuals to decide for themselves.
Zero - Yeah Yeah Yeahs