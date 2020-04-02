[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2624

Golden Slumbers - The Beatles

#2625

Haughs of Cromdale - Andy M. Stewart & Manus Lunny

#2626

I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jenWdylTtzs

#2627

Jeannie C. (The) - Stan Rogers

#2628

Kapitän, Der - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9M_ZTLrpB8

#2629

Lock-Keeper - Stan Rogers

#2630

Mon Manege A Moi - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akRLH3ibGdA

#2631

Night Guard - Stan Rogers

#2632

Only A Northern Song - The Beatles

#2633

Pharisee - Stan Rogers

(No prizes for guessing what I’m listening to … lol)

#2634

Quello Che Conta - Luigi Tenco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8lB7QXKtew

Would never cross my mind.

But when you mention it, me too. :sunglasses:

#2635

Rolling Down To Old Maui - Stan Rogers

#2636

Rockland - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne5SBX2Gq1U

(This Norwegian group is now one of my favorites. Discovered thanks to this game thread. Thank you @gandalf458!)

#2637

She Don’t Like the Fish - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra

#2638

Tiny Fish For Japan - Stan Rogers

#2639

Uptown - Roy Orbison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_k0dIJRJj4

#2641

Vissi d’arte - Maria Callas

#2642

We Can Work it Out - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qyclqo_AV2M

#2643

XXX’s And OOO’s - Trisha Yearwood

“X” song titles are becoming extremely thin on the ground. :shifty:

Are there contingency plans for it to be removed from the game? :rofl:

#2644

Yo, Ho, Ho, and a Bottle of Rum!! - Craig Toungate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=89BlFxuyqYQ