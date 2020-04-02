C’est l’amour - Edith Piaf (French, It’s Love)
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Duncan and Brady - Dave Van Ronk
coothead
Emotional Rescue - Rolling Stones
Freakers’ Ball - Dr. Hook
Golden Slumbers - The Beatles
Haughs of Cromdale - Andy M. Stewart & Manus Lunny
I Want To Hold Your Hand - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jenWdylTtzs
Jeannie C. (The) - Stan Rogers
Kapitän, Der - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9M_ZTLrpB8
Lock-Keeper - Stan Rogers
Mon Manege A Moi - Edith Piaf
Night Guard - Stan Rogers
Only A Northern Song - The Beatles
Pharisee - Stan Rogers
(No prizes for guessing what I’m listening to … )
Quello Che Conta - Luigi Tenco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8lB7QXKtew
Would never cross my mind.
But when you mention it, me too.
Rolling Down To Old Maui - Stan Rogers
Rockland - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne5SBX2Gq1U
(This Norwegian group is now one of my favorites. Discovered thanks to this game thread. Thank you @gandalf458!)
She Don’t Like the Fish - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Tiny Fish For Japan - Stan Rogers
Uptown - Roy Orbison
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_k0dIJRJj4