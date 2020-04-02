No More Heroes - The Stranglers
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Ovalteenies - Strawhead
Pretty Flamingo - Manfred Mann
Queen of the Night - Maria Callas
Rock-Paper-Scissors - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4vopB5BaUM
Tu Es Partout - Edith Piaf
As a sentimental background in a war movie:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcwsmS_lSbg
Valotte - Julian Lennon
Xiola - Psi Com
Zonen van Rotterdam - Strydwolf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3C_Ff93n80
Bite My Tongue - The Grahams
C’est l’amour - Edith Piaf (French, It’s Love)
Duncan and Brady - Dave Van Ronk
Emotional Rescue - Rolling Stones
Freakers’ Ball - Dr. Hook
Golden Slumbers - The Beatles