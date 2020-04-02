[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Bar in Amsterdam, A - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRuy1rdo4Ws
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee - Jerry Lee Lewis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrVRMdrPe0
Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python
Fool To Cry - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-2MenrnR2U
Home - The Rumjacks
Jailbreak - AC/DC
Lucille - Little Richard
Madcaps of England - Strawhead
No More Heroes - The Stranglers
Ovalteenies - Strawhead
Pretty Flamingo - Manfred Mann
Queen of the Night - Maria Callas
Rock-Paper-Scissors - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4vopB5BaUM
Tu Es Partout - Edith Piaf