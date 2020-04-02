[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2591

Addicted To Love - Robert Palmer

#2592

Bar in Amsterdam, A - Katzenjammer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRuy1rdo4Ws

Broadcasted live streams from a German pub:

#2593

Careless Love - Bessie Smith

#2594

Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee - Jerry Lee Lewis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrVRMdrPe0

#2595

Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python

#2596

Fool To Cry - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-2MenrnR2U

#2597

Good Mornin’ Blues - Huddie Leadbetter

#2598

Home - The Rumjacks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6dmfPvNRmo

#2599

I Feel Love - Donna Summer

#2600

Jailbreak - AC/DC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHtWs4wiFCs

#2601

Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning - Blind Willie Johnson

#2602

Lucille - Little Richard

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0Ujb6lJ_mM

#2604

Madcaps of England - Strawhead

#2605

No More Heroes - The Stranglers

#2606

Ovalteenies - Strawhead

#2607

Pretty Flamingo - Manfred Mann

#2608

Queen of the Night - Maria Callas

#2609

Rock-Paper-Scissors - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4vopB5BaUM

#2610

San Quentin - Johnny Cash

#2611

Tu Es Partout - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcXn9gHIkqM