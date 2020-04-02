To The Sea - Katzenjammer
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Born to Run - Bruce Springstein
Under the Boardwalk - The Drifters
coothead
Visa från Utanmyra - Jan Johansson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2D5HlKLh34
This old tune was the lead theme in the Swedich TV series “Hem till byn” 1971-2006 that was the Swedish version of the Brittish “Emmerdale”.
“Hem till byn” is currently rerun by SVT and it is a true vision of the Swedish countryside and its people at the time. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hem_till_byn
Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
coothead
X Is Coming - DMX
You Are My Sunshine - Bryan Ferry
coothead
Zonnestraal - De Hofnar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HJr3Sxtsvg
Bar in Amsterdam, A - Katzenjammer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRuy1rdo4Ws
Broadcasted live streams from a German pub:
coothead
Drinking Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee - Jerry Lee Lewis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtrVRMdrPe0
Every Sperm is Sacred - Monty Python
coothead
Fool To Cry - The Rolling Stones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B-2MenrnR2U
Home - The Rumjacks
coothead
Jailbreak - AC/DC
Lucille - Little Richard