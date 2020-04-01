Visa från Utanmyra - Jan Johansson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2D5HlKLh34

This old tune was the lead theme in the Swedich TV series “Hem till byn” 1971-2006 that was the Swedish version of the Brittish “Emmerdale”.

“Hem till byn” is currently rerun by SVT and it is a true vision of the Swedish countryside and its people at the time. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hem_till_byn