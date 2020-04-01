Day Tripper - The Beatles
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Early In The Morning - The Barefoot Movement
Flower Of Scotland - The Real McKenzies
Hound Dog - Jerry Lee Lewis
I Got the Same Old Blues - J.J. Cale
coothead
Jealous Guy - John Lennon
Lumberjack Song (The) - Monty Python
Not Fade Away - The Rolling Stones
One Step Beyond - Madness
Play my Darling Play - Katzenjammer
Queen of Torture - Wishbone Ash
Ramblin’ Man - Hank Williams
Shaddap You Face - Biagio
To The Sea - Katzenjammer
Born to Run - Bruce Springstein
Hi there Eric,
I think that you should know that the previous poster
has missed out U, V, W, X, Y, Z and A.
As a moderator, you should really delete his and your
posts so that the game my continue correctly:
I have already flagged his post.
coothead
…after that you may also remove both of my posts
that refer to @zenjen’s faux pas
coothead