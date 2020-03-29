[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2534

Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDs_AJkizE0

This was the very last song Elvis ever sang, a few hours before he died.

#2535

Chasing Shadows - The Barefoot Movement

#2536

Down The Road - Stan Rogers

#2537

End Of The Road - Boyz II Men

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDKO6XYXioc

#2538

Fings Ain’t Wot They Used T’be - Max Bygraves

#2539

Getting Better - The Beatles

600 posts, and only ~150 was ABBA. :grinning:

#2540

He’ll Have To Go - Jim Reeves

#2541

I’d Like to Love You - J.J. Cale

#2542

Jigsaw Puzzle - The Rolling Stones

#2545

Keep On Dancing - The Gentrys

#2546

Last Watch - Stan Rogers

#2547

Mama Told Me Not to Come - Three Dog Night

#2548

Non, je ne regrette rien - Edith Piaf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzy2wZSg5ZM

#2549

Out Behind The Gypsy’s - Tom Paxton

#2550

Political World - Bob Dylan

#2551

Quit Your Low Down Ways - Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

#2552

Rain - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cK5G8fPmWeA

#2553

Sail Away - Randy Newman

#2554

Things I Notice Now - Tom Paxton

#2555

Uncle Arthur - David Bowie