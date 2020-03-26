Show Me Heaven - Maria Mckee
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Tarry Town - Julie Felix
Until It’s Time for You to Go - Elvis Presley
coothead
X Is Coming - DMX
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55NMRTLIHkE
@coothead, hold your horses, the W was up to the next poster.
I am sorry, about that.
Unfortunately, I was overcome by a sudden state
of uncontrollable excitation.
coothead
Now channel it to one more entry.
/Off topic
You’ll Never Walk Alone - The Adicts
Zmysły Precz - Anna Jurksztowicz
Anyway the Wind Blows - J.J. Cale
coothead
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDs_AJkizE0
This was the very last song Elvis ever sang, a few hours before he died.
Chasing Shadows - The Barefoot Movement
Down The Road - Stan Rogers
End Of The Road - Boyz II Men
Fings Ain’t Wot They Used T’be - Max Bygraves
Getting Better - The Beatles
Edit)
600 posts, and only ~150 was ABBA.
He’ll Have To Go - Jim Reeves
I’d Like to Love You - J.J. Cale
coothead
Jigsaw Puzzle - The Rolling Stones