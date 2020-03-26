[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Lies - Stan Rogers

Memories - Maroon 5

Nobody Told Me - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuuhsqA95iA

Orphan Child - Strawhead

Put Me Down - Jerry Lee Lewis

Quit Your Lowdown Ways - Peter, Paul and Mary

Rock Paper Scissors - Katzenjammer

Show Me Heaven - Maria Mckee

Tarry Town - Julie Felix

Until It’s Time for You to Go - Elvis Presley

Vampire Blues - Neil Young

When My Dream Boat Comes Home - Fats Domino

X Is Coming - DMX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55NMRTLIHkE

@coothead, hold your horses, the W was up to the next poster. :slight_smile:

You’ll Never Walk Alone - The Adicts

Zmysły Precz - Anna Jurksztowicz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GoSRw5sXAU

Anyway the Wind Blows - J.J. Cale

Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDs_AJkizE0

This was the very last song Elvis ever sang, a few hours before he died.

Chasing Shadows - The Barefoot Movement