You Can Tell The World – Simon and Garfunkel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dlb2K9sYgU

Zzyzx Rd. - Stone Sour

  1. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall - Patti Smith - Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize Award Ceremony 2016

  2. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall - Brian Ferry

  3. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall - Leon Russell

Black Denim Trousers And Motorcycle Boots - The Cheers

Crying in the Chapel - Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYOUcV7nlN8

Did She Mention My Name? - Gordon Lightfoot

Elephant Man - Bo Diddley

Field Behind The Plow - Stan Rogers

Girl - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPYXC-CtU5A

Home To Me (Is Anywhere You Are) - Tom Paxton

Instant Karma - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLy2SaSQAtA

Just What You Deserve - The Grahams

Kansas - Gorillaz

Lies - Stan Rogers

Memories - Maroon 5

Nobody Told Me - John Lennon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuuhsqA95iA

Orphan Child - Strawhead

Put Me Down - Jerry Lee Lewis

Quit Your Lowdown Ways - Peter, Paul and Mary

Rock Paper Scissors - Katzenjammer