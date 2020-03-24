The Times They Are A-Changin’ - Flogging Molly
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV51gU00oqc
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
The Times They Are A-Changin’ - Flogging Molly
Undone - Bonnie Raitt
Volvo 142 song - Billy Opel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tcs87rRKuRA
Swedish Volvo fan expressing his feelings for the car brand.
Xing Noises - Undead Corporation
You Can Tell The World – Simon and Garfunkel
Zzyzx Rd. - Stone Sour
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall - Patti Smith - Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize Award Ceremony 2016
coothead
Black Denim Trousers And Motorcycle Boots - The Cheers
Crying in the Chapel - Elvis Presley
Did She Mention My Name? - Gordon Lightfoot
Elephant Man - Bo Diddley
Field Behind The Plow - Stan Rogers
Girl - The Beatles
Home To Me (Is Anywhere You Are) - Tom Paxton
Instant Karma - John Lennon
Just What You Deserve - The Grahams
Kansas - Gorillaz
Lies - Stan Rogers
Memories - Maroon 5