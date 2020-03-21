[GAME] Song titles A-Z

With His Pants in His Hands - Jerry Reed

XYZ - High and Mighty Color

YMCA - Village people

Zing Zong - Kanda Bongo Man

A Poor but Honest Soldier - Strawhead

Bridge Over Troubled Water - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLbOBoa8vD8

Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice - Hamish Imlach

Don’t - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_IEho5uedM

Eye of the Tiger - Survivor

Feelin’ Blue - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uxqc75qjIw

Gangsta´s Paradise - Coolio

His Latest Flame - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XJWrBpzgaU

I Dreamed a Dream – Susan Boyle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yE1Lxw5ZyXk

Just When I Needed You Most - Randy VanWarmer

Kaw-Liga - Hank Williams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_c1A8tmHuI

Last Christmas - Wham!

Midnight Special, The - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNiUfwHJF6E

Narcotic - Liquido

One After 909 - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYvfLGYDpRQ

Play with fire - Nico Santos