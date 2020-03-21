With His Pants in His Hands - Jerry Reed
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
XYZ - High and Mighty Color
YMCA - Village people
Zing Zong - Kanda Bongo Man
A Poor but Honest Soldier - Strawhead
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Elvis Presley
Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice - Hamish Imlach
Don’t - Elvis Presley
Eye of the Tiger - Survivor
Feelin’ Blue - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Gangsta´s Paradise - Coolio
His Latest Flame - Elvis Presley
I Dreamed a Dream – Susan Boyle
Just When I Needed You Most - Randy VanWarmer
Kaw-Liga - Hank Williams
Last Christmas - Wham!
Midnight Special, The - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Narcotic - Liquido
One After 909 - The Beatles
Play with fire - Nico Santos