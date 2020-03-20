No Shelter - Rage Against the Machine
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Oh! Darling - The Beatles
Painted Desert - The Grahams
Queenie Wahine’s Papaya - Elvis Presley
Rock-A-Hula Baby – Elvis Presley (1961)
Summertime Blues - Eddie Cochran
Tennessee Waltz – Patti Page (1950)
Undying Love - Eddie Cochran
Vegetable Pills - Strawhead
With His Pants in His Hands - Jerry Reed
XYZ - High and Mighty Color
YMCA - Village people
Zing Zong - Kanda Bongo Man
A Poor but Honest Soldier - Strawhead
Bridge Over Troubled Water - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLbOBoa8vD8
Cod Liver Oil and the Orange Juice - Hamish Imlach
Don’t - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_IEho5uedM
Eye of the Tiger - Survivor
Feelin’ Blue - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9uxqc75qjIw
Gangsta´s Paradise - Coolio