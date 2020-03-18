[GAME] Song titles A-Z

I’m not sick, but I’m not well - Blink 182

Jolly Roving Tar, The - Irish rovers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WlxU2RADRg

Kung Fu - Ash

Little Sister - Elvis Presley

My Oh My – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6wi4mhEBLs

99 Luftballoons, (Neunundneunzig) - Nena
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fmHCpfAknE

XXX :blush:

One Day at a Time - Lena Martell

Polk Salad Annie - Elvis Presley (1970)


(I’ve never seen Elvis improvise like this anywhere.)
Quit Your Low Down Ways - The Hollies

Roustabout – Elvis Presley (1964)

Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival

Tom Tough - Strawhead

Uncle Tommy - The Rumjacks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42NIPZh01_E

Viva Las Vegas - ZZ Top

Whatcha Gonna Do? - Chilliwack

XYZ - Boards Of Canada

@BestWeb tweb we usually take the letters in turn. :slight_smile:

Young British Soldier - Strawhead

Zoot Allures - Frank Zappa

Anywhere I Plant My Feet - The Barefoot Movement

Burning Love - Elvis Presley