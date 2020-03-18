[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2424

A Satyr Against Coffee - Strawhead

#2425

Because · The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOt11pyktgI

#2426

Circles - The Barefoot Movement

#2427

Drunken Sailer - Irish Rovers

1 Like
#2428

Eta Carinae - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra

#2429

Fire Coming Out Of The Monkey’s Head - Gorillaz

2 Likes
#2430

Green Ginger Wine - The Rumjacks

1 Like
#2431

Harder to breathe - Maroon 5

#2432

I’m not sick, but I’m not well - Blink 182

#2433

Jolly Roving Tar, The - Irish rovers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WlxU2RADRg

1 Like
#2434

Kung Fu - Ash

#2435

Little Sister - Elvis Presley

1 Like
#2436

My Oh My – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6wi4mhEBLs

#2437

99 Luftballoons, (Neunundneunzig) - Nena
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fmHCpfAknE

XXX :blush:

1 Like
#2438

One Day at a Time - Lena Martell

1 Like
#2439

Polk Salad Annie - Elvis Presley (1970)


(I’ve never seen Elvis improvise like this anywhere.)
1 Like
#2440

Quit Your Low Down Ways - The Hollies

#2441

Roustabout – Elvis Presley (1964)

1 Like
#2442

Suzie Q - Creedence Clearwater Revival

#2443

Tom Tough - Strawhead