I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone - Elvis Presley

Just Like Paradise - Dave Lee Roth

Keep On Moving - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o8mZ73oaj8

Little Favours - KT Tunstall

My Way - Eddie Cochran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N9OCGJgWu4

Nightingale – Leonard Cohen, Anjani

http://www.songlyrics.com/leonard-cohen/nightingale-lyrics/

One Love - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdB-8eLEW8g

Poor Boy – Elvis Presley (1956)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZJYOcvSh70

Quizás - Enrique Iglesias
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt9GRGcLmSQ

Ronnie - Metallica

Sailor Jack - Strawhead

Two Steps Behind - Def Leppard

Ubangi Stomp - Jerry Lee Lewis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peL2cYC_vMQ

Volunteers – Jefferson Airplane

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SboRijhWFDU

We Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere - The New Respects

(how appropriate!)

XXX - Danny Brown

Ye Warwickshire Lads and Your Lasses - Strawhead

Zeig mir wie Du tanzt - Frida Gold
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rZhzEHPJmtQ

A Satyr Against Coffee - Strawhead

Because · The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOt11pyktgI