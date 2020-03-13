Cross Tie Walker - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2z3DCtVSy4
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Devil In My Car - B52’s
Earth Song - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAi3VTSdTxU
[off-topic]
Hi @coothead,
I did check and noticed @gandalf458 had previously posted the same song and author twice
I believe. but could not find the reference that it is allowed to post the same song twice as long as the singer is not the same.
The song title was the same with a different singer so I think I conformed to the T&C
[/off-topic]
Guilty as charged. I fear I have duplicated more than 1 or 2 titles, which probably makes this all the more appropriate
Fit Comes on Me Now (The) - Strawhead
Good Rockin’ Tonight - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FeWJHUB8aU
Hammer Horror - Kate Bush
I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone - Elvis Presley
Just Like Paradise - Dave Lee Roth
Keep On Moving - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o8mZ73oaj8
Little Favours - KT Tunstall
My Way - Eddie Cochran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N9OCGJgWu4
Nightingale – Leonard Cohen, Anjani
One Love - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdB-8eLEW8g
Poor Boy – Elvis Presley (1956)
Quizás - Enrique Iglesias
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt9GRGcLmSQ
Ronnie - Metallica
Sailor Jack - Strawhead
Two Steps Behind - Def Leppard
Ubangi Stomp - Jerry Lee Lewis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peL2cYC_vMQ