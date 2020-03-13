[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2394

Zack And Codeine · Post Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6STm-fcu6c

#2395

A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash

1 Like
#2396

< out of sequence >

I can not let Paul McCartney in post #2393 define the “Ying Tong Song”

The original comes from the “The Goon Show” which was aired on the
BBC Home Service in the 1950’s .

< /out of sequence >

2 Likes
#2397

Babylon is Fallen - Strawhead

#2398

Cross Tie Walker - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2z3DCtVSy4

#2399

Devil In My Car - B52’s

#2400

Earth Song - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAi3VTSdTxU

#2401

[off-topic]
Hi @coothead,

I did check and noticed @gandalf458 had previously posted the same song and author twice :slight_smile:

I believe. but could not find the reference that it is allowed to post the same song twice as long as the singer is not the same.

The song title was the same with a different singer so I think I conformed to the T&C :slight_smile:
[/off-topic]

#2402

Guilty as charged. I fear I have duplicated more than 1 or 2 titles, which probably makes this all the more appropriate :slight_smile:

Fit Comes on Me Now (The) - Strawhead

3 Likes
#2403

Good Rockin’ Tonight - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FeWJHUB8aU

#2404

Hammer Horror - Kate Bush

#2405

I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone - Elvis Presley

1 Like
#2406

Just Like Paradise - Dave Lee Roth

#2407

Keep On Moving - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o8mZ73oaj8

#2408

Little Favours - KT Tunstall

#2409

My Way - Eddie Cochran
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N9OCGJgWu4

#2410

Nightingale – Leonard Cohen, Anjani

http://www.songlyrics.com/leonard-cohen/nightingale-lyrics/

#2411

One Love - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdB-8eLEW8g

#2412

Poor Boy – Elvis Presley (1956)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZJYOcvSh70

1 Like
#2413

Quizás - Enrique Iglesias
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt9GRGcLmSQ