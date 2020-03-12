Untitled · Eminem
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Villanelle for Our Time – Leonard Cohen
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-villanelle-for-our-time-lyrics
Where Do You Go To My Lovely - Peter Sarstedt
X-ing Off The Days – Queen Adreena
(An “X” song. 1999 English alternative rock band. Fair to say I’ve never heard it or heard of it. )
Yin Tong - Paul McCartney
Zack And Codeine · Post Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6STm-fcu6c
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
< out of sequence >
I can not let Paul McCartney in post #2393 define the “Ying Tong Song”
The original comes from the “The Goon Show” which was aired on the
BBC Home Service in the 1950’s .
< /out of sequence >
Babylon is Fallen - Strawhead
Cross Tie Walker - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2z3DCtVSy4
Devil In My Car - B52’s
Earth Song - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAi3VTSdTxU
[off-topic]
Hi @coothead,
I did check and noticed @gandalf458 had previously posted the same song and author twice
I believe. but could not find the reference that it is allowed to post the same song twice as long as the singer is not the same.
The song title was the same with a different singer so I think I conformed to the T&C
[/off-topic]
Guilty as charged. I fear I have duplicated more than 1 or 2 titles, which probably makes this all the more appropriate
Fit Comes on Me Now (The) - Strawhead
Good Rockin’ Tonight - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FeWJHUB8aU
Hammer Horror - Kate Bush
I’m Left, You’re Right, She’s Gone - Elvis Presley
Just Like Paradise - Dave Lee Roth
Keep On Moving - Bob Marley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6o8mZ73oaj8
Little Favours - KT Tunstall