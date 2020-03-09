[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2384

Papa Was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations

#2385

Quizás Quizás Quizás - Nat King Cole

#2386

Ratcatcher (The) - Strawhead

#2387

Scotsman, The - Bryan Bowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ35SOU9HTM

#2388

Tyrants of England - Strawhead

#2389

Untitled · Eminem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLvbigobrRk

#2390

Villanelle for Our Time – Leonard Cohen

https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-villanelle-for-our-time-lyrics

#2391

Where Do You Go To My Lovely - Peter Sarstedt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8JOi1q5ugs

#2392

X-ing Off The Days – Queen Adreena

(An “X” song. 1999 English alternative rock band. Fair to say I’ve never heard it or heard of it. :tongue:)

#2393

Yin Tong - Paul McCartney

#2394

Zack And Codeine · Post Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6STm-fcu6c

#2395

A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash

#2396

< out of sequence >

I can not let Paul McCartney in post #2393 define the “Ying Tong Song”

The original comes from the “The Goon Show” which was aired on the
BBC Home Service in the 1950’s .

< /out of sequence >

#2397

Babylon is Fallen - Strawhead

#2398

Cross Tie Walker - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2z3DCtVSy4

#2399

Devil In My Car - B52’s

#2400

Earth Song - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAi3VTSdTxU

#2401

[off-topic]
Hi @coothead,

I did check and noticed @gandalf458 had previously posted the same song and author twice :slight_smile:

I believe. but could not find the reference that it is allowed to post the same song twice as long as the singer is not the same.

The song title was the same with a different singer so I think I conformed to the T&C :slight_smile:
[/off-topic]

#2402

Guilty as charged. I fear I have duplicated more than 1 or 2 titles, which probably makes this all the more appropriate :slight_smile:

Fit Comes on Me Now (The) - Strawhead

#2403

Good Rockin’ Tonight - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FeWJHUB8aU