[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2380

My Old Man’s a Dustman - Lonnie Donegan
https://youtu.be/Y7GeZ3YmONw

Bonus:

My Old Man Said Follow the Van - Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson
https://youtu.be/khJbffN2yGI

#2381

Nothing Else Matters - Metallica

#2383

Oh, Good Ale - Strawhead

#2384

Papa Was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations

#2385

Quizás Quizás Quizás - Nat King Cole

#2386

Ratcatcher (The) - Strawhead

#2387

Scotsman, The - Bryan Bowers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ35SOU9HTM

#2388

Tyrants of England - Strawhead

#2389

Untitled · Eminem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLvbigobrRk

#2390

Villanelle for Our Time – Leonard Cohen

https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-villanelle-for-our-time-lyrics

#2391

Where Do You Go To My Lovely - Peter Sarstedt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8JOi1q5ugs

#2392

X-ing Off The Days – Queen Adreena

(An “X” song. 1999 English alternative rock band. Fair to say I’ve never heard it or heard of it. :tongue:)

#2393

Yin Tong - Paul McCartney

#2394

Zack And Codeine · Post Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6STm-fcu6c

#2395

A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash

#2396

< out of sequence >

I can not let Paul McCartney in post #2393 define the “Ying Tong Song”

The original comes from the “The Goon Show” which was aired on the
BBC Home Service in the 1950’s .

< /out of sequence >

#2397

Babylon is Fallen - Strawhead

#2398

Cross Tie Walker - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2z3DCtVSy4

#2399

Devil In My Car - B52’s

#2400

Earth Song - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAi3VTSdTxU