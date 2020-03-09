My Old Man’s a Dustman - Lonnie Donegan
“https://youtu.be/Y7GeZ3YmONw”
Bonus:
My Old Man Said Follow the Van - Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson
“https://youtu.be/khJbffN2yGI”
My Old Man’s a Dustman - Lonnie Donegan
“https://youtu.be/Y7GeZ3YmONw”
My Old Man Said Follow the Van - Pearl Carr and Teddy Johnson
“https://youtu.be/khJbffN2yGI”
Nothing Else Matters - Metallica
Oh, Good Ale - Strawhead
Papa Was a Rolling Stone - The Temptations
Quizás Quizás Quizás - Nat King Cole
Ratcatcher (The) - Strawhead
Scotsman, The - Bryan Bowers
Tyrants of England - Strawhead
Untitled · Eminem
Villanelle for Our Time – Leonard Cohen
https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-villanelle-for-our-time-lyrics
Where Do You Go To My Lovely - Peter Sarstedt
X-ing Off The Days – Queen Adreena
(An “X” song. 1999 English alternative rock band. Fair to say I’ve never heard it or heard of it. )
Yin Tong - Paul McCartney
Zack And Codeine · Post Malone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6STm-fcu6c
A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
< out of sequence >
I can not let Paul McCartney in post #2393 define the “Ying Tong Song”
The original comes from the “The Goon Show” which was aired on the
BBC Home Service in the 1950’s .
< /out of sequence >
Babylon is Fallen - Strawhead
Cross Tie Walker - Creedence Clearwater Revival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2z3DCtVSy4
Devil In My Car - B52’s
Earth Song - Michael Jackson
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAi3VTSdTxU