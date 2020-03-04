[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2356

Passing Through – Leonard Cohen, written by Dick Blakeslee in 1948

https://genius.com/Leonard-cohen-passing-through-lyrics

#2357

Quietly - Guano Apes

#2358

Run Through The Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival

#2359

Soma - Smashing Pumpkins

#2360

True Lovers (The) - Strawhead

#2361

Under the Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne

#2362

Veteran Of The Psychic Wars - Blue Oyster Cult

#2363

When I Grow Up - Garbage

#2364

Xanny - Billie Eilish

#2365

You Can’t Stay Here - Stan Rogers

#2366

Zu jung - Kraftklub

The aging generation of today, what can I say? :wink:

#2367

Always – Leonard Cohen

https://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/leonardcohen/always.html

#2368

Blue Moon - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiY5auB3OWg

#2369

Closing Time – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-0lV5qs1Qw

#2370

Drunken Lullabies - Flogging Molly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_oUS5dnjc8

#2371

Earthshine - Rush

#2372

Flower of Scotland - The Corries :tongue:

#2373

Get Back - The Beatles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YEESfv-11ng

#2375

Heart With No Companion – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sggW4ICjCE8

#2376

Irish Pub, The - The High Kings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bp3UsU5pQT8