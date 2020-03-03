Kilburn High Road, The - Flogging Molly
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Last Thing On My Mind - Tom Paxton
(How have I not posted that before? )
Mountain Duet (Chess concert 1984) - Elaine Paige and Tommy Körberg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U0ujDoaeRM
Night Life – Ray Price, written by Willie Nelson
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J9NpHKrKMw
@ronpat, …couldn’t sleep, …back to bed.
Passing Through – Leonard Cohen, written by Dick Blakeslee in 1948
Quietly - Guano Apes
Run Through The Jungle - Creedence Clearwater Revival
Soma - Smashing Pumpkins
True Lovers (The) - Strawhead
Under the Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne
Veteran Of The Psychic Wars - Blue Oyster Cult
When I Grow Up - Garbage
Xanny - Billie Eilish
You Can’t Stay Here - Stan Rogers
Zu jung - Kraftklub
The aging generation of today, what can I say?
Always – Leonard Cohen
Blue Moon - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiY5auB3OWg
Closing Time – Leonard Cohen
Drunken Lullabies - Flogging Molly