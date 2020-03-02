Whole World Round (The) - The Barefoot Movement
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Xtatic Truth - Crystal Fighters
You Can Have Her – Johnny Rivers (1964)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjIAWTWXyPU
YouTube user’s comment: “She was never yours to give away.”
Zolpidem - Maquinas
A Health to Queen Victoria - Strawhead
Bossa Nova Baby – Elvis Presley
Cara Mia - Jay & The Americans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1sFy5_kmEi4
Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – Bob Dylan
Eleanor Rigby - Ray Charles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq5Oyza1afg
First Noel, The – Elvis Presley
Got To Get You Into My Life - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r95-7zfgtLw
Have Some Madeira, My Dear - Strawhead
Irish Rover - The Dubliners
Johnny B. Goode – Chuck Berry
Kilburn High Road, The - Flogging Molly
Last Thing On My Mind - Tom Paxton
(How have I not posted that before? )
Mountain Duet (Chess concert 1984) - Elaine Paige and Tommy Körberg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2U0ujDoaeRM
Night Life – Ray Price, written by Willie Nelson
Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J9NpHKrKMw
@ronpat, …couldn’t sleep, …back to bed.
Passing Through – Leonard Cohen, written by Dick Blakeslee in 1948