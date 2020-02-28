[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Mad Maudlin - Strawhead

Nice to Know You - Incubus

On My Way Home - Pentatonix

Paparazzi - Lady Gaga

Queen of Hollywood - The Corrs

Running Bear – Johnny Preston (1959)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3meEmDpaDU

Something Blue - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra

Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen

Up Above My Head – gospel (first recorded 1941)
– recorded as a duet by Frankie Laine and Johnnie Ray on October 17, 1956
– performed by Elvis Presley in the 1968 TV special, “Elvis”
– et al.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Up_Above_My_Head

Viva Forever - Spice Girls

When I Need You - Leo Sayer

X-Girlfriend - Mariah Carey

You Are The Only Song - Harry Chapin

Zack And Codeine · Post Malone

A Walled Town and a Ragged Staff - Strawhead

Both Sides The Tweed - Dick Gaughan

Cleanin’ Out My Closet - Eminem

Doleful Dance and Song of Death (The) - Strawhead

Everytime - Britney Spears

Frankie and Johnnie - Elvis Presley