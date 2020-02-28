Fight Fiercely, Harvard - Tom Lehrer
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
G. I. Blues – Elvis Presley
Hallowed Be Thy Name - Iron Maiden
I Got a Woman – Ray Charles (1954)
1 Like
Jack, The - AC/DC
King of the Jungle - Bananarama
Lady from Bendigo - Eric Bogle
Mad Maudlin - Strawhead
Nice to Know You - Incubus
On My Way Home - Pentatonix
Paparazzi - Lady Gaga
Queen of Hollywood - The Corrs
1 Like
Running Bear – Johnny Preston (1959)
Something Blue - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Thunder Road - Bruce Springsteen
Up Above My Head – gospel (first recorded 1941)
– recorded as a duet by Frankie Laine and Johnnie Ray on October 17, 1956
– performed by Elvis Presley in the 1968 TV special, “Elvis”
– et al.
Viva Forever - Spice Girls
When I Need You - Leo Sayer
X-Girlfriend - Mariah Carey
You Are The Only Song - Harry Chapin