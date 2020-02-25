Peterloo Massacre - Strawhead
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Qualidade De Vida - Simone & Simaria
Rainbow in the Dark - Dio
** Spot Mr Bean moment…**
Shake, Rattle and Roll – Bill Haley and his Coments (1954)
Ta mig tillbaka - Darin (Swedish)
Under the Sea – Disney
Video Phone - Beyoncé
Walk On The Wild Side - Lou Reed
Xscape - A$AP Mob
Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, Pts. 1 & 2 - The Flaming Lips
Zzzzz - The Cab
Ain’t No Cure For Love – Leonard Cohen
Ball and Chain - Janis Joplin
Chains - The Beatles
Dream On - Depeche Mode
Eine Kleine Not Musick - Gas House Gang
Fight Fiercely, Harvard - Tom Lehrer
G. I. Blues – Elvis Presley
Hallowed Be Thy Name - Iron Maiden
I Got a Woman – Ray Charles (1954)