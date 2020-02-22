[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Angels Cry - Mariah Carey

Bolero - Maurice Ravel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhhkGyJ092E

Cult Of Personality - Living Colour

Do Re Mi - Mary Poppins :open_umbrella:

Ebony and Ivory - Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney

(La) Foule, The Crowd - Edith Piaf

Glendalough Saint (The) - The Dubliners

Hungarian Dance No. 5 - Martynas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5UGmlSWQYs

I Am A Rock - Simon & Garfunkel

Off Topic:

Bolero
Hungarian Dance No. 5

Doesn’t a “song” have words, by definition?

Jack Rabbit - Elton John

I think performers of Jazz and other styles of music (spanish style guitar, etc) would disagree with you…

King Kunta - Kendrick Lamar

OK, from now I’ll restrain myself to songs with lyrics. :slight_smile:

Though I think that’s a narrow view when it comes to performance. I like to think all instruments are singing, be it a flute, a throat, a guitar, a violin, a saxophone, they all express music through their voices. :thinking:

EDIT) Citing the Chambers’ definition you referred to:

song noun 1 a set of words, short poem, etc to be sung, usually with accompanying music. 2 the music to which these words are set. 3 an instrumental composition of a similar form and character. 4 singing • poetry and song . 5 a poem, or poetry in general. 6 the musical call of certain birds. 7 a habitual utterance, manner or attitude towards anything. going for a song colloq at a bargain price. make a song and dance about something colloq to make an unnecessary fuss about it.

Like A Cuckoo - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra

Magic Carpet Ride - Steppenwolf

Non, Je ne regrette rien - Edith Piaf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3Kvu6Kgp88

One Among The Three Of Us - Bobby Bare

Peterloo Massacre - Strawhead

Qualidade De Vida - Simone & Simaria

Rainbow in the Dark - Dio

** Spot Mr Bean moment…**

Shake, Rattle and Roll – Bill Haley and his Coments (1954)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tscuoxuWQFk

Ta mig tillbaka - Darin (Swedish)