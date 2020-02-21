Up, Up and Away – written by Jimmy Webb and recorded by The 5th Dimension, 1967.
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Vivaldi Storm - 2CELLOS
These guys can change your perception of any piece of music.
Whole World Round (The) - The Barefoot Movement
Xenogenesis - TheFatRat
You’ve Got a Friend - James Taylor
Zto - Devin Townsend
Angels Cry - Mariah Carey
Bolero - Maurice Ravel
Cult Of Personality - Living Colour
Do Re Mi - Mary Poppins
Ebony and Ivory - Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney
(La) Foule, The Crowd - Edith Piaf
Glendalough Saint (The) - The Dubliners
Hungarian Dance No. 5 - Martynas
I Am A Rock - Simon & Garfunkel
Off Topic:
Bolero
Hungarian Dance No. 5
Doesn’t a “song” have words, by definition?
Jack Rabbit - Elton John
I think performers of Jazz and other styles of music (spanish style guitar, etc) would disagree with you…
King Kunta - Kendrick Lamar
OK, from now I’ll restrain myself to songs with lyrics.
Though I think that’s a narrow view when it comes to performance. I like to think all instruments are singing, be it a flute, a throat, a guitar, a violin, a saxophone, they all express music through their voices.
EDIT) Citing the Chambers’ definition you referred to:
song noun 1 a set of words, short poem, etc to be sung, usually with accompanying music. 2 the music to which these words are set. 3 an instrumental composition of a similar form and character. 4 singing • poetry and song . 5 a poem, or poetry in general. 6 the musical call of certain birds. 7 a habitual utterance, manner or attitude towards anything. going for a song colloq at a bargain price. make a song and dance about something colloq to make an unnecessary fuss about it.
Like A Cuckoo - Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra
Magic Carpet Ride - Steppenwolf
Non, Je ne regrette rien - Edith Piaf
