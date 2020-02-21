Oh! Susanna – classic American folk song written by Steven Foster (1848), sung by everyone!
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Padam Padam - Edith Piaf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kya3c4WJZAk
Queen Of The Publication (Invasion of Privacy) – Olivia Newton-John
Return To Sender - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU5xxh5UX4U
The Third Man - Anton Karas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oEsWi88Qv0
Also known as the “Harry Lime theme”.
Up, Up and Away – written by Jimmy Webb and recorded by The 5th Dimension, 1967.
Vivaldi Storm - 2CELLOS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUBQPIk9Wh8
These guys can change your perception of any piece of music.
Whole World Round (The) - The Barefoot Movement
Xenogenesis - TheFatRat
You’ve Got a Friend - James Taylor
Zto - Devin Townsend
Angels Cry - Mariah Carey
Bolero - Maurice Ravel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhhkGyJ092E
Cult Of Personality - Living Colour
Do Re Mi - Mary Poppins
Ebony and Ivory - Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney
(La) Foule, The Crowd - Edith Piaf
Glendalough Saint (The) - The Dubliners
Hungarian Dance No. 5 - Martynas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5UGmlSWQYs