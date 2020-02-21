[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2245

No Se Si Es Amor (Spanish) - Roxette
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhIVfqn29lI

#2246

Oh! Susanna – classic American folk song written by Steven Foster (1848), sung by everyone! sing

1 Like
#2247

Padam Padam - Edith Piaf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kya3c4WJZAk

Great, thanks!!!

1 Like
#2248

Queen Of The Publication (Invasion of Privacy) – Olivia Newton-John

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua5opuG9RPg

#2249

Return To Sender - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU5xxh5UX4U

#2250

Sull’aria - Natalie Dessay and Karine Deshayes

#2251

The Third Man - Anton Karas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oEsWi88Qv0

Also known as the “Harry Lime theme”.

#2252

Up, Up and Away – written by Jimmy Webb and recorded by The 5th Dimension, 1967.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-UQ0-8ktAM

#2253

Vivaldi Storm - 2CELLOS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUBQPIk9Wh8

These guys can change your perception of any piece of music. :flushed:

#2254

Whole World Round (The) - The Barefoot Movement

#2255

Xenogenesis - TheFatRat

#2256

You’ve Got a Friend - James Taylor

1 Like
#2257

Zto - Devin Townsend

#2258

Angels Cry - Mariah Carey

#2259

Bolero - Maurice Ravel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhhkGyJ092E

#2260

Cult Of Personality - Living Colour

#2261

Do Re Mi - Mary Poppins :open_umbrella:

1 Like
#2262

Ebony and Ivory - Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney

#2263

(La) Foule, The Crowd - Edith Piaf

#2264

Glendalough Saint (The) - The Dubliners

1 Like