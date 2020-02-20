[GAME] Song titles A-Z

Brindisi (La Triviata) - José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti

Chelsea Hotel #2 – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xk7DOe5EGgM

Danny Boy - Throwback (some friends of mine)

El Matador – Kingston Trio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPCJV-o5BWA

Fortunate Son - Bruce Springsteen and John Fogerty

Gentle On My Mind – Glen Campbell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A7iuQF_tAc

Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQetemT1sWc

In the Ghetto – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ox1Tore9nw

Johnny B Goode - Chuck Berry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T38v3-SSGcM

King’s Health, Joy to Great Caesar (The) - Strawhead

Lion on the Gold - Gaberlunzie

Mary in the Morning – Ed Ames

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTex0BxVEbs

No Rest For The Wicked - Cypress Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by3VO0ixl-I

Oh Happy Day – Edwin Hawkins Singers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihGHltBuBBI

Piece Of My Heart - Janis Joplin

Quit Playing Games With My Heart - Backstreet Boys

Renegades of Funk - Rage Against the Machine

Swingin’ On A Star - Bing Crosby

The Look - Roxette
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlVI7ZNiFlI

U.S. Male – Elvis Presley, Jerry Reed (writer, guitar)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82zYKm61qL4