[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2200

Uff - Harshdeep Kaur & Benny Dayal

(In Hindi, I guess)

#2201

Vato - Snoop Dogg

#2202

Wasting Time - The Barefoot Movement

#2203

XLR - Bones

#2204

Yes, We Have No Bananas - Billy Jones

#2205

Zar - Aco Pejovic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUEc8jKxx2Q

#2206

An American Trilogy – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gyvTV5OJ5E

#2207

Brindisi (La Triviata) - José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti

:smiling_face_with_three_hearts:

#2208

Chelsea Hotel #2 – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xk7DOe5EGgM

#2209

Danny Boy - Throwback (some friends of mine)

#2210

El Matador – Kingston Trio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPCJV-o5BWA

#2211

Fortunate Son - Bruce Springsteen and John Fogerty

#2212

Gentle On My Mind – Glen Campbell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A7iuQF_tAc

#2213

Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQetemT1sWc

#2214

In the Ghetto – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ox1Tore9nw

#2215

Johnny B Goode - Chuck Berry
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T38v3-SSGcM

#2216

King’s Health, Joy to Great Caesar (The) - Strawhead

#2217

Lion on the Gold - Gaberlunzie

#2218

Mary in the Morning – Ed Ames

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTex0BxVEbs

#2219

No Rest For The Wicked - Cypress Hill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=by3VO0ixl-I