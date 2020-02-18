[GAME] Song titles A-Z

#2189

Lost Highway - Hank williams

#2190

My Name Is - Eminem

#2191

Not Afraid - Eminem

#2192

One - Metallica

#2193

Paradise by the Dashboard Light - Meatloaf

#2195

Quote Compilation - Bob Marley

Bob Marley quotes with background music. A rap mix? :thinking:

#2196

Rainer Fog - Alice in Chains

#2197

Sound of Silence - Simon & Garfunkel

1 Like
#2198

There was a Jolly Miller - Strawhead

1 Like
#2200

Uff - Harshdeep Kaur & Benny Dayal

(In Hindi, I guess)

#2201

Vato - Snoop Dogg

#2202

Wasting Time - The Barefoot Movement

#2203

XLR - Bones

1 Like
#2204

Yes, We Have No Bananas - Billy Jones

2 Likes
#2205

Zar - Aco Pejovic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUEc8jKxx2Q

#2206

An American Trilogy – Elvis Presley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gyvTV5OJ5E

1 Like
#2207

Brindisi (La Triviata) - José Carreras, Plácido Domingo, and Luciano Pavarotti

:smiling_face_with_three_hearts:

1 Like
#2208

Chelsea Hotel #2 – Leonard Cohen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xk7DOe5EGgM

#2209

Danny Boy - Throwback (some friends of mine)

1 Like
#2210

El Matador – Kingston Trio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPCJV-o5BWA