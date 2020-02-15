There’s A Kind Of Hush - Herman’s Hermits
[GAME] Song titles A-Z
Unfaithful - Rihanna
Vicar and the Frog - Fred Wedlock
Wade In The Water - The Barefoot Movement
XTC - Lukas Leon
Yellow on the Broom - Gaberlunzie
Zi Zhu Diao, 紫竹调 (Purple Bamboo Melody) - Traditional Chinese Music
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6EfUSJWiQU
Andy You’re A Star - The Killers
Breathe - Roxette
Had to share the image.
Calico Jack - The Barefoot Movement
Devil Went Down To Georgia (The) - Charlie Daniels Band
Everybody Must Get Stoned - Cypress Hill
Far Far Away - Slade
Girl of My Best Friend (The) - Elvis Presley
Hercules The Bear - The Corries
I Love You Because - Elvis Presley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UCqi_K4SIU
Jeely Piece Song - Alexander Brothers
Karma - Alicia Keys
Little Sadie - Trees
Move it on Over - Hank Williams
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Lza3NVH6Ig